NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged a woman with DUI after a train crashed into her car in East Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Police said Lauren Barter lost control of her vehicle around 3 a.m. and ran into a ditch by the railroad track near the intersection of Scott and Douglas avenues in East Nashville.
According to authorities, the car was stuck by the track, and Barter could hear the train coming. The 28-year-old then got out of her car and called 911.
According to police, the train didn't have time to slow down.
No one was hurt in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.