CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - A Cross Plains woman is in jail after she reportedly crashed her pickup truck into a home. 

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, 48-year-old Jennifer Young crashed her truck into a home in the 1400 block of Friendship Road around 7 p.m. Friday, less than a mile from her home. 

At least one person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported; Young also was not injured. The house, however, suffered major structural damage. 

Truck Into House.jpg

Fire Chief Dusty Johnson of the Orlinda Fire Department said the truck trashed into a brick well water house before crashing into the home. 

Young was taken to the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield under a $15,000 bond. She faces numerous charges including DUI, reckless endangerment, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident. 

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

