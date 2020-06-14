CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - A Cross Plains woman is in jail after she reportedly crashed her pickup truck into a home.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, 48-year-old Jennifer Young crashed her truck into a home in the 1400 block of Friendship Road around 7 p.m. Friday, less than a mile from her home.
At least one person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported; Young also was not injured. The house, however, suffered major structural damage.
Fire Chief Dusty Johnson of the Orlinda Fire Department said the truck trashed into a brick well water house before crashing into the home.
Young was taken to the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield under a $15,000 bond. She faces numerous charges including DUI, reckless endangerment, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
