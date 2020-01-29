MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been charged with aggravated arson after a house fire on Woodbury Pike on Tuesday night.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Fire/Arson Unit, Kittrell and Lascassas Fire Department personnel arrived at 3709 Woodbury Pike around 9:05 p.m. and found a small fire on a bed. Personnel quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to a small area in the bedroom.
During a routine investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by Samantha Weaver, 23. The victim was inside the home when the bed was on fire, according to a news release. Weaver has also been charged with domestic assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. Bond was set at $108,000.
“It is very fortunate that no injuries from fire were sustained by any of the parties involved,” said Rutherford County Fire/Arson Investigator Joshua Sanders. “RCFR takes arson very seriously, especially when it endangers others.”
