NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman has been charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man she thought was a thief.
Police say May Boyce shot a man Tuesday night in her liquor store on Murfreesboro Pike.
The victim is recovering from his injuries.
Boyce, meanwhile, has since been freed after posting a $10,000 bond.
