NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A woman surrendered to police on Saturday for her involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident in September.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Dept., 27-year-old Catherine Pinhal was driving her 2009 Cadillac Escalade north on Old Hickory Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Gilda York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the crash, Pinhal was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. She told officers she had been drinking and smoking marijuana on the day of the crash. She submitted to a blood test and tested positive for prescription and illegal drugs.
Over a month later, Pinhal surrendered to MNPD on an outstanding warrant. She was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.
Later, when Pinhal was booked into the Davidson County Jail, staff discovered a small baggie of what appeared to be heroin in the waistband of her underwear.
She was then charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility. She is being held in lieu of a $125,000 bond.
