NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Rutherford County woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 24 in Nashville.
The three-vehicle collision happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Haywood Lane at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the driver of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta rear-ended a commercial vehicle. That's when 38-year-old Kelley Jones, who was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, hit the Jetta.
The male driver of the Jetta was killed in the wreck. Authorities are still working to identify the victim but say they believe he is from Murfreesboro.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said Jones had left the scene. They reportedly found her at a hospital in Rutherford County. Police said she is the registered owner of the Pontiac and had injuries consistent with being involved in a high-speed crash.
Jones is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, failure to provide notice and driving on a revoked license. Jones, who is from Murfreesboro, was released on $15,800 bond.
Anyone with information about the driver of the Jetta is urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.