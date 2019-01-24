CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Clarksville that happened last year.
Mary Lancaster, 77, allegedly turned in front of a motorcycle at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and South Hampton Place just before noon on July 16, 2018.
The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Austin McWhite, was unable to avoid the collision and died at the scene from his injuries.
Lancaster was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.
She was charged on Tuesday with failure to yield resulting in death/injury.
