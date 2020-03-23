CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) -- The Camden police department was asked by a concerned party to visit a home on Vicksburg Avenue here, for a welfare check on an older couple at 8AM today.
DA Matt Stowe requested that agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation join in the investigation after Camden Police found 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel and 84-year-old Eugene McDaniel dead in their home.
During the TBI's investigation, they determined that the couple's 28-year-old granddaughter, Katelyn Taylor, was responsible for their death.
She was booked into the Benton County Jail on two counts of Criminal Homicide, with a bond amount set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.