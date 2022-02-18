WILLIAMSON CO., TN (WSMV) – A Hickman County woman was arrested Friday in Williamson County in connection with a fatal drug overdose at home on Pinewood Road in Primm Springs, TN.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators charged Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, TN, with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl Friday.
Fann allegedly supplied deadly fentanyl-laced with heroin to Robert Mitchell McCord, 46, in July 2021. McCord died at his home within minutes after ingesting the heroin, officials said in their statement.
Andrea Fann is now being held on a $50,000 bond.
WSCO officials said if you are aware of any drug activity in your neighborhood, call Crime Stoppers of WSCO at (615)794-4000.
