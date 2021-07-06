NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is behind bars after selling heroin that was cut with the dangerous drug Fentanyl.
Natalie Neil, 31, was arrested on a 2nd degree murder indictment after she sold the fentanyl laced heroin to Charles Hargrave, resulting in his death according to the Medical Examiner.
According to police, Hargrave had bought heroin from Neil right before his girlfriend found him dead inside his home on April 7th. Neil is being held on a $150,000 bond.
