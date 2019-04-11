CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman has been charged with child abuse after a 2-month-old in her care was found to have cocaine in his system, according to police.
Clarksville Police had received a report that the child had been exposed to drugs.
During the investigation, it was determined the 2-month old had cocaine in his system.
Police said caretaker Portia Marcum had been staying at a residence in which drugs were present and being used as well as Marcum herself being involved in drug usage.
There were occasions when the infant was left in a bedroom alone while Marcum went into a different room to use drugs, according to police.
Marcum acknowledged that the infant’s welfare was her responsibility and staying at a home with drugs was a dangerous environment for the child.
Marcum, who was already in jail on an unrelated charge, was charged with child abuse and neglect on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.