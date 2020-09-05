Rutha Louise Terry Coffman smiles on. This has been 100 years in the making.
Today she turns a century old.
“We love you Grandma Ruth, happy birthday!”, exclaims one child as cars drive down the road honking their horns in celebration.
“Thank you Jesus for blessing me to see this day!”, she proudly says.
Her friends and family say her spirit is infectious. “My Grandma gives seeds of wisdom throughout her life. She has been a joy to us, so now it’s time to give everything we have to her”, her Granddaughter said.
Today’s drive-through party happened at the Greater Bethel AME Church, where Rutha’s family is one of the founding members.
