(WSMV/NBC News) - A woman caught in a viral video seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a grocery store freezer faces up to 20 years in jail, according to police Thursday.
The 9-second-clip was posted to Twitter and was viewed over 11 million times. The woman, who has not been identified, laughed as she placed the container back into the freezer at a Walmart store in east Texas.
NBC News reports that police believe the woman has been identified through surveillance video from June 28 in the store around 11 p.m. They want to verify that she actually is the suspect before a warrant is issued.
Police are also reportedly looking for the man believed to have filmed the incident and encouraged her to lick it.
In an email statement to NBC News, the Lufkin, TX police department says the woman faces a second-degree felony charge of tampering which comes with a prison term no less than 2 years and up to 20 years as well as up to $10,000 in fines.
Blue Bell Creameries called the act "malicious" and have pulled all tubs of Tin Roof ice cream from store shelves as a precaution.
In a statement posted to its website, the Texas-based creamery said it's working with law enforcement and "will continue to monitor" the situation.
"We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms," the company said. "This type of incident will not be tolerated."
Read Blue Bell's full statement below:
We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms.
This type of incident will not be tolerated.
Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.
During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.We will continue to monitor this situation.
