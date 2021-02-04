NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage woman doesn’t believe justice was served after she was held at pointblank-range gunpoint by a 16-year-old girl.
The Mapco on Lebanon Pike sits in a busy intersection, sandwiched between several strip malls. “How does this happen in broad daylight at this time of the morning?”
This Hermitage woman walked into the gas station just before 10:30 Tuesday morning to exchange lottery tickets. When she walked out, there was a young girl standing in front of her car.
“As I walked toward her, she said ‘give me your keys.’ And I kind of laughed it off, because I didn't think she was being serious, and she said, “I have a gun.’ And I looked down to her waist, and she had it pointed at me, and I said, ‘are you serious?’ So, she lifted the gun and pointed it toward me and said, “I will shoot if you don't give me the keys.’”
This woman asked to remain anonymous; still rattled after a pink pistol was aimed at her head from pointblank range. “She was within inches from me,” she said, “so we were face-to-face.”
She came face to face with 16-year-old Taliyah Wallace in court again Thursday, where Wallace plead guilty to aggravated robbery. She will now be taken into DCS’ highest level of custody for rehabilitation and treatment. A release date will be determined based on her progress.
“In all honesty, I feel that it's not justice,” the Hermitage woman said. “I understand that it is a 16-year-old, but they're out here committing adult crimes against people and I don't feel that the sentence is fair.”
Police were able to recover the woman’s car and arrest Wallace within hours of the crime, using the tracking feature on the woman’s 2020 Toyota Corolla.
