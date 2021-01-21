Woman carjacked in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A woman was carjacked around 7:30p.m. tonight in Franklin at the Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
The woman was sitting in her car when she says a black male approached and forced her out. She then says she was assaulted and dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away.
Later, a Spring Hill Police officer spotted the vehicle. A short chase occurred before the suspect, 36-year-old Clay Andrews, of Only, TN, was taken into custody.
Andrews faces charges in both Spring Hill and Franklin.
The victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
