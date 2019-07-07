Police lights
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was carjacked near the fairgrounds early Sunday morning on Merritt Avenue.

According to Metro Police, at around 2:07 a.m. the woman was driving on Rains Avenue and then turned onto Merritt Avenue. Two males then approached her vehicle on foot. 

She said the male on her side of the vehicle put something against her head, which she thought to be a weapon; she was then told to exit the vehicle. She then got out of the vehicle with her eyes closed.

While she did not see the suspects driving away, she subsequently heard a crash. Once she opened her eyes, she saw her vehicle crashed into parked cars.

A white male wearing blue jeans and a black shirt was spotted fleeing the area. 

