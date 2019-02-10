BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - A woman had her car stolen at gunpoint while she was walking to her apartment in Bellevue on Friday.
According to Metro Police, the incident occurred at the Wyndchase Apartments. Investigators said 21-year-old Guillermo Diaz pointed a gun at her, demanding her money and her car keys. It was then Diaz stole the car.
Diaz was later found when he crashed the car at 12th Avenue South and Douglas Avenue. He reportedly caused a second crash later while running from police.
Diaz then stopped on Lebanon Road where he ran away on foot. Police caught up and arrested Diaz, who they later found out had an outstanding warrant. A loaded handgun was also found in the stolen vehicle.
Diaz faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent, theft of property, evading arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts failure to file a report of an accident. Diaz is being held on $130,000 bond.
