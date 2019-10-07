NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman at the MAPCO gas station on 21st Avenue South overnight.
Around midnight, the victim told investigators she was sitting in the front seat of her car. The driver and another passenger went inside the store when a suspect jumped in the backseat, pointed a gun at the victim, and told her to start the car. The victim bailed out of the car and ran inside.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
The suspect managed to get away in the vehicle, seen driving north on 21st Avenue. The victim's phone which was left in the car was pinged moving through Edgehill, Berry Street, and eventually onto Murfreesboro Road where it was found. The suspect managed to get away from the scene.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.