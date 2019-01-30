MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Officials are investigating a house fire that injured a woman in Madison overnight.
A neighbor saw the flames in the 200 block of Lanier Drive and rushed over to help the female resident get outside just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. No one else was inside the home at the time.
According to officials, multiple dogs and cats did not survive the fire.
The fire department is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.
