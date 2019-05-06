A woman struggles to find the right words to describe the person who took her mother's life. Rutta Simon has thought about the murder of her mother Freweini Gebremicael every day for the 13 years the case has remained unsolved. Now, Simon is making sure the case isn't forgotten in the minds of the public.
"I want my mom to be remembered as this beautiful soul," said Simon.
Going back more than 30 years, Gebremicael came from the east African country Eritrea. Due to war, she fled to Sudan and finally left to make a new life as a refugee in Nashville.
"She got to the states to have a better life and pursue the American dream," said Simon.
By 2006, Gebremicael had long been a citizen and was the proud owner of the City Coffee Shop on Second Avenue.
"She loved talking to people," said Simon. "She loved dancing. I got a lot of that from her. She loved coffee too. That's part of our culture. I don't want people to just remember her on the tragic part."
In May 2006, Gebremicael's body was found in a ditch off Whitsett Road. She'd been shot and burned. Her jewelry and money were not taken. Her car still had the keys in it. The case has never been solved.
"I don't understand how someone could do something so evil," said Simon. "I don't understand why someone would want to hurt her. It'd mind-boggling. That person is still living their life after 13 years. They ended someone else's life. They shouldn't get anything."
At 6 Tuesday night, Simon's holding a vigil at Richland Park to bring new attention to the murder of her mother. Simon calls her a woman who did so much to improve the lives of her family.
"Every day I think about it," said Simon. "Every day I think about her. I'm going to fight until it gets solved, whether it's here on Earth or in the next life.
I know she's with me. I feel her presence every day. That's how I've made it this far."
An official with metro police told News4 they're still working this case and a representative of the department will be at the vigil.
