A Nashville woman says someone intentionally threw a chunk of concrete at her car, while she was driving on I-40 eastbound near downtown.
Thursday morning’s commute was a terrifying one for Erin McDermott.
“I passed under the Broadway bridge and something fell onto my car,” McDermott said. “I immediately screamed and then looked back and saw somebody standing on the bridge.”
McDermott believes the person she saw on the overpass threw a piece of concrete at her car.
“It was very loud. It was very scary,” McDermott said.
McDermott says the concrete skidded off of her hood, as broken pieces of the block hit her windshield.
“I immediately thought back to the person who was recently killed back in November, and thought that could potentially be what that person was doing up there,” McDermott said.
Joe Shelton Jr. was killed on his morning commute just two days before Thanksgiving, when a 23-pound piece of concrete hit his windshield on I-24 near he Shelby Avenue Bridge. Police believe it was thrown intentionally.
“You don’t throw a chunk of something that big onto a highway and expect nothing to happen,” McDermott said. “Had there been somebody in front of me who maybe got there before I did, it could have taken a direct impact.”
McDermott says something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.
“The person obviously waited for me to come and dump whatever they had onto my car,” McDermott said. “I think cameras would be a good first deterrent, I mean at least if there’s a camera there someone might think twice about doing something like that.”
The concrete hit McDermott’s car around 7:10 a.m. Thursday morning. Anyone with information or who may have seen something should call Metro police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.