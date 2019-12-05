With expensive medical bills, a wedding seemed impossible for one Nashville couple. However, Wish Upon A Wedding In Nashville Had Other Plans

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville couple was gifted with a very special wedding.

Just two months into the couple’s relationship, bride Amanda Di-Marzio started treatment on a five-year battle with cancer. She has a rare form of cancer that has little to no treatment. Di-Marzio has eight tumors in her today that will continue to grow over time.

Her disease, however, did not stop groom Sean Woodard from falling in love with her. Woodard proposed last year, but a wedding seemed impossible with all of Di-Marzio’s medical bills. However, their wish was granted after as national profit “Wish Upon A Wedding” gave them a cost-free wedding.

Woodard said his bride’s cancer never got in the way of his decision to marry her.

“I love her, and I don’t want to go anywhere,” he said. “It’s sickness or not, I’m here.”

Di-Marzio starts a new round of treatment in two weeks for the next six months.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

