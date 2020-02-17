For a woman in Murfreesboro, a series of losses have become overwhelming, both emotionally and financially. After the death of her husband and a house fire two days later, she's asking for help.
"This one around my finger is the one my son and my husband gave to me," said Melissa Ashford, holding up her hand to show a ring. "It means more to me than anything in the world."
The rings on her fingers and the rings that hang from a necklace are the little keepsakes that remind Melissa of the people she loves most. She said she now needs them more than ever.
Last week, Melissa said her husband of 30 years, Herbert Ashford, suddenly died from a heart attack.
"There was no way we'd be apart from each other," said Melissa. "He was for me, and I was for him."
It was only last year Melissa also lost her son Zach.
Now comes something else only compounding Melissa's time to grieve.
Just two days after her husband's death, Melissa's house burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"It's really hard, baby," said Melissa. "It has been a hard, hard, hard road."
With all of this, Melissa told us her family is struggling and can't afford to bury her husband.
"We didn't expect this coming on us," she said. "We don't have insurance. All we have is TennCare, and that don't pay for no funeral. That's all we had."
With this loss of her home, Melissa said what she has left of the two most important men in her life are pictures of her son, a jacket belonging to her husband, and her rings.
Now she hopes people will step forward and help her pay for the funeral.
"I miss him," she said. "I feel like I've been left by myself. Wasn't nobody like him. I don't think anyone could ever take his place."
Melissa's family is accepting donations at the Murfreesboro Funeral Home under the name Herbert Ashford. There's a GoFundMe page.
