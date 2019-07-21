NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a woman who was sitting in a rental car officers said was reported stolen from the Nashville International Airport.
According to police affidavits, Leslie Ann Marksch, 27, was arrested Friday at the Percy Priest Dam Overlook area.
Officers observed a Kia Niro which had been reported stolen from Hertz Rental Carts at the airport.
Police said in the report that Marksch and another person were sitting in the hatchback area of the car.
Officers noticed the odor of marijuana, and after a probable cause search of the vehicle, found marijuana, a marijuana grinder and jar at the scene.
At first, police said Marksch gave another person's name and social security number instead of her own.
A computer check revealed Marksch's true identity, and also showed that there were two outstanding warrants out of Davidson County.
