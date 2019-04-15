HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on theft and prostitution charges after allegedly stealing property and a vehicle from the man she was visiting, according to Hendersonville police.
Police said Walter Rodriguez, 52, reported that his vehicle and some property was stolen from his apartment on West Main Street.
The investigation showed that Rodriguez had invited Yvette Dussault, 47, to his apartment to provide sexual services.
Police said Dussault took property from inside the home and Rodriguez’s truck before leaving during the early morning hours on Sunday.
Dussault was arrested and charged with two counts of theft over $1,000 and prostitution. Bond was set at $7,500.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution. His bond was set at $2,000.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 8.
