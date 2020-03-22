HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman is behind bars after police caught her stealing from a store in Hendersonville.
Police say at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers investigated a burglar alarm at Sally Beauty Supply in the Glenbrook Shopping Center. One of the responding officers saw a car pull in behind the business and a person walking toward the car from the business.
Despite multiple orders from the officer to stop, the suspect fled in the car, ensuing a pursuit. The car then crashed before making it out of the shopping center. Officers then took the driver and passenger into custody.
Officers determined during the investigation that the passenger, identified as 37-year-old Darnecia Cunningham of Nashville, smashed out a window using an item she stole from a neighboring business to get inside the store. Officers found lots of stolen items from the business and marijuana inside her car.
Cunningham also falsely reported being the victim of an armed robbery and also falsely reported she tested positive for coronavirus. Cunningham has been charged with:
- Burglary
- Evading arrest
- False reporting
- Theft over $1,000
- Theft under $1,000
- Vandalism under $1,000
- Simple possession of schedule 6 drug
- Disorderly conduct
Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court on June 10 at 9 a.m. She is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this case should contact police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
