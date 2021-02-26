NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has arrested and charged 33-year-old Tara Leigh Greene in the death of 47-year-old Wendell Wilkey Bennett.
Authorities found Bennett dead this morning at a house in the 80 block of Thompson Hollow Road. Greene is charged with Criminal Homicide and theft over $2,500. She's in Smith County jail without bond.
