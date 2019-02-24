Janet Hinds

Janet Elaine Hinds

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Police say the woman wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Chattanooga police officer has surrendered to authorities.

According to the TBI, Janet Elaine Hinds was wanted for vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Nicholas Galinger.

Hinds turned herself in at the Chattanooga Police Department on Monday morning, according to the TBI.

Prior to her arrest, Hinds was added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

