NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Millersville Police department announced Monday night that a woman has been arrested in connection to drugs that were found in the middle of the street last week.
As we previously reported, police in Millersville say they recovered ecstasy and fentanyl disguised as Hello Kitty candies on Bethel Road.
Jesseka Sereniti Story, 22, was named a person of interest in the case after her ID was found inside the case of "candy."
Story was arrested Monday.
