NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A couple's late night argument leads to the woman being left dead with a gunshot wound in a breezeway.
According to Metro Nashville PD, a woman called police after finding her sister dead of a gunshot wound.
The couple were reportedly arguing inside an apartment located at 2400 Buena Vista Drive. The victim, 22-year-old Kaylin Smith and her girlfriend, 24-year-old Keriesha Majors, walked outside of the apartment, and that's when the sister said she heard a single gunshot.
When she went outside, she found Smith in the breezeway with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police later arrested Majors in downtown Nashville and charged her with criminal homicide. Majors is being held in lieu of a $600,000 bond.
If you can provide Metro PD with any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers:
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.