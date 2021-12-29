CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police announce they have made an arrest in Tuesday night’s incident on Britton Springs Road.
Clarksville Police said Sharonda Dooley, 35, entered a home on Caskey Drive on Tuesday evening and held a 17-year-old at gunpoint while she stole items from the residence.
After her initial theft, Dooley returned to the home in an attempt to steal more items, during which the juvenile managed to get away, according to Clarksville Police.
Dooley then wrecked her vehicle while trying to evade officers in the area, leading to her arrest.
Clarksville Police said they have booked Dooley into Montgomery County Jail and have charged her with aggravated robbery, extortion, and aggravated kidnapping.
CPD continues to investigate the incident.
