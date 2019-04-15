NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested Friday on her fourth DUI charge, having admitted to investigators after crashing her car to taking pills, drinking, and smoking marijuana before going to pick up her five-year-old daughter.
According to Metro Police, Candice Gamble was driving her 2000 black Hyundai Accent on Friday night around 10:15 p.m. when it left the road on South Graycroft Avenue and struck a telephone pole, causing front-end damage to her car rendering it inoperable.
When speaking to paramedics, responding officers noticed Gamble tried to hide a bottle of pills in her bra. The pills were a bottle of prescription 8mg Buprenorphine pills. Officers heard Gamble admit to taking the pills, consuming beer and smoking marijuana.
Gamble was transported to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. While there, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from her ER room and pinpointed the smell to her purse. Gamble told investigators that she had marijuana and they recovered a partially-smoked blunt from her purse.
Gamble admitted to driving the vehicle and that she was on the way to pick up her five-year-old daughter. Investigators tried to get her to take a field sobriety test and she told them she was intoxicated.
While being detained, she initially refused to consent to a blood draw and was arrested for DUI. She later consented to a blood draw when asked again. Gamble was previously convicted on DUI in 2011 and twice in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.