NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities charged a woman Tuesday with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, announced Tuesday the arrest of Amy Haynes, 45, for fraud.
Officials said Haynes was accused of failing to report her marriage and both her income as well as her spouse’s income. As a result, officials said TennCare paid $62,315.04 in fees and claims on behlf of Haynes and her family.
“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “OIG strives to ensure that those taking advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program will be brought to justice.”
Officials charged Haynes with TennCare fraud, a class B felony and theft of services, a class D felony.
The OIG’s most wanted list of fugitives from TennCare fraud can be found here. There are currently 3,151 people that have been charged with TennCare fraud.
