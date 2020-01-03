NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators have made an arrest after investigating a woman on fire in a duplex on Monday morning.
Investigators have arrested 48-year-old Leila Dawson in this case, charging her with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Arson and Arson.
The victim from the Alameda Street duplex fire is still in the burn unit at Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.
