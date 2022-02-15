NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is behind bars after she broke into a Nashville home on January 2 and stole several items, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to officials, Tiffany Dawn Likens, 39, entered a home on Elberta Street in Nashville through an unlocked back door. Homeowner Jordan Haislip said that he got a call from his Elberta Street Airbnb. Guests said that they had been robbed after noticing several missing items.
Likens was seen then on a Ring camera exiting the home with items in her hand, including two handguns, a .32 revolver, a snub nose .38, and $300 cash, the arrest affidavit stated. The guest mistakenly left the door unlocked.
"Really nice ornamental pistol, a lot of cash," Haislip said. "I think there was also a blanket or sweater that was also handed down from the family. I think the worst part was when they took the medication that belonged to the mother who was probably in her 70s."
Police arrested Likens on Old Hickory Boulevard at an apartment complex Monday after she was seen near parked cars in the parking lot.
"She was going around the back of my car and then went to a work van that was next to mine. She was trying all of the handles," said Sierra Tremble, who caught the whole incident on camera.
Haislip said that the situation is unfortunate, and he hopes that she receives the help she needs so that this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"I heard a lot from the neighborhood about her from the 16th district group and she wasn't always this way so I hope at some point she gets the help she needs," Haislip said.
Likens was identified through social media, where the homeowner posted videos and pictures of her, the arrest affidavit stated.
