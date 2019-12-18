MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Millersville Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.
Police say in Sept. 2019, the police department received a report that a woman, identified as 46-year-old April Nicole Roach, was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old. Over the course of the investigation, police determined the sexual acts with the teenage boy happened several times and in several jurisdictions.
Detectives presented the evidence to the Sumner County Grand Jury on Dec. 4 and were returned a sealed indictment.
On Wednesday, Roach was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on 10 counts of statutory rape by and authority figure.
