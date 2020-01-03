NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville PD arrested a woman involved in a car accident who admitted to drinking and taking drugs before driving.
Officers say 33-year-old Jasmin Shelton was found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in an accident in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike, on Thursday, January 2nd at approximately 8:00pm.
When officers arrived, they found Shelton buckled into the driver’s seat with a faint pulse and was not responsive. After medics arrived, she was given a dose of Narcan, and woke up soon after.
Police saw a child, in a proper child seat, in the second row behind the passenger seat.
Shelton was transported to Skyline Medical Center for evaluation, and the child was transported to the hospital with her mother as well.
Officers went to the hospital to administer a field sobriety test to Shelton.
The officers found that her license is currently under suspension, and so read her Miranda Rights for driving on a suspended license.
She subsequently told officers she had taken a narcotic called “Roxy” prior to driving, and also had two shots of vodka about ninety minutes before the wreck.
The arrest affidavit notes Shelton had bloodshot eyes, and showed signs of “Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus,” one field sobriety tests that is demonstrated with a horizontal or lateral jerking movement when a person looks toward the side.
She consented to having her blood drawn for testing, and her sister responded to the hospital to take the child to a safe place.
After Shelton was discharged from the hospital, she was taken into custody and booked into the Hill Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.