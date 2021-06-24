NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is in police custody after saying she was hitting a man with a crowbar Wednesday night.
Metro officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 1101 Broadway after multiple calls of a woman hitting a store employee.
The victim told police he witnessed a woman, identified as 34-year-old Romonotor T. Pete striking the employee with a crowbar after confronting her for taking items out of the dumpster at the store.
The victim used a discarded television to deflect the strikes but was still struck one time on his right arm, causing a noticeable injury.
Pete is still in police custody as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
