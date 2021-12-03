NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a woman for carrying a gun while on school grounds on Thursday.
According to police, 38-year-old Barquita Williams was waiting outside of East Nashville Magnet Middle School when she heard of a fight taking place on campus.
Williams, along with other parents, entered the school after hearing of the fight, which began as an argument between two girls and carried over into a stairwell when things turned physical, police said.
After the fight was broken up, several parents told officers at the school that Williams had a firearm.
Williams initially denied having a gun but consented to a search, allowing officers to recover “a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun from her person,” according the police statement.
Williams was arrested and later released on $1,000 bond.
