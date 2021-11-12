NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a woman after she broke into a church and injured their police dog, Otto.
According to police, officers responded to a burglary call at Carpenter’s Square Church off Nolensville Pike around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Officer found Bonnie McLemore, age 37, inside the church eating food, and verbally requested she exit the building, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit states that police also announced they would enter the building with a canine if she failed to comply.
McLemore proceeded to barricade herself inside the church and threatened to shoot the dog.
Canine officer Austin Bass broke through a broken window with his dog, Otto, to apprehend the suspect, who grabbed a pair of scissors and tried to stab them, according to the affidavit.
McLemore was quickly restrained and placed under arrest.
She later admitted to driving to the church in a stolen Dodge Charger that she took earlier on Thursday.
McLemore is charged with burglary, auto theft, aggravated animal cruelty and vandalism.
Both Bass and Otto sustained lacerations from the window glass that required medical treatment and are recovering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.