NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a woman over the weekend for busting out of a tow yard with her vehicle back in July.
According to the arrest affidavit, Amanda Anderson’s car was towed from an apartment complex in Mt. Juliet and kept at West Nashville Wrecker Service tow lot.
The vehicle stayed for one month, accumulating a total fee of $1,546, according to the affidavit.
Anderson is accused of sneaking onto the lot through an open gate and trying to leave with her car without paying the fees.
Three employees attempted to stop Anderson from leaving, with one actually jumping on the hood to avoid getting run over, according to the affidavit.
Anderson is being charged with aggravated assault and using her vehicle as a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.