NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a woman they say was one of two suspects that ambushed a man while he drove through an alleyway off of Gallatin Pike Friday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, who is still in critical condition, was meeting 20-year-old Roniesha Gee when she and an unknown man began shooting into the victim's car.
Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The unknown man was hidden between vehicles in the area and seen on camera coming out and opening fire at the vehicle.
Gunfire also struck a nearby welding school, hitting an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.
Gee is being held on a $1 million bond. The male suspect is still not in custody.
