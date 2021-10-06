NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a woman they say was one of two suspects that ambushed a man while he drove through an alleyway off of Gallatin Pike Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, who is still in critical condition, was meeting 20-year-old Roniesha Gee when she and an unknown man began shooting into the victim's car.

The unknown man was hidden between vehicles in the area and seen on camera coming out and opening fire at the vehicle.

Gunfire also struck a nearby welding school, hitting an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.

Gee is being held on a $1 million bond. The male suspect is still not in custody.

