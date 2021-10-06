NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a woman they say was one of two suspects that ambushed a man while he drove through an alleyway off of Gallatin Pike Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, who is still in critical condition, was meeting 20-year-old Roniesha Gee when she and an unknown man began shooting into the victim's car.

Suspects sought after life-threatening shooting Friday evening Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The unknown man was hidden between vehicles in the area and seen on camera coming out and opening fire at the vehicle.

Gunfire also struck a nearby welding school, hitting an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.

Gee is being held on a $1 million bond. The male suspect is still not in custody.