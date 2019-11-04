NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend with a broom stick, causing injuries requiring medical treatment.
According to Metro PD, on October 31st they were called by medical personnel at Nashville General Hospital, alerting them that a domestic assault had occurred.
When police arrived at the hospital, they found the victim had several injuries on his face, chest, neck, and forearms.
The victim told officers that he had a verbal argument with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Latoria Wilson, over whether or not she could use his car for transportation to work.
He told police that during the argument, she became upset when he refused her, and she began to hit him with her fist and a broom. He left his residence on S. 6th Street, and sought medical attention.
Police arrested Wilson on a charge of Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury, and following processing, she posted bond and was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.