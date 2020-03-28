NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a house on fire in Nashville Friday.
One of the residents of the home on 39th Avenue North told officials they had an altercation with 23-year-old Chantrice Euell before the fire. Euell reportedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and was disarmed before leaving the scene.
That's when fire officials say Euell was seen on surveillance going back to the home and setting it on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries.
Fire investigators later found Euell and took her into custody. She is charged with aggravated arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $15,000.
