Police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted officers during a traffic stop.
The woman was pulled over after she allegedly made a turn without using her turn-signal.
Officers found there was an outstanding warrant against her for vandalism.
Police said she initially refused to get out of her car, but eventually surrendered and was arrested.
After being handcuffed, police said she began yelling and spit on the officers. She’s also accused of kicking an officer.
She’s been charged with resisting arrest in addition to being booked on the vandalism warrant.
