NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest after a June 2020 murder. Aniyah Jones, 19, was taken into custody for allegedly killing 19-year-old Aniyah Jones on June 6th of last year.
Police said they are pursuing strong leads in the fatal shooting of a woman inside her 14th Avenue South apartment on Sunday.
Detectives say Jones shot Campbell with a rifle. That gun was later found in a dumpster nearby.
Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is charged with 2nd degree murder and evidence tampering.
