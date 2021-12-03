NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest after a June 2020 murder. Aniyah Jones, 19, was taken into custody for allegedly killing 19-year-old Aniyah Jones on June 6th of last year.

Detectives say Jones shot Campbell with a rifle. That gun was later found in a dumpster nearby.

Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is charged with 2nd degree murder and evidence tampering.