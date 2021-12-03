Aniyah Jones

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest after a June 2020 murder. Aniyah Jones, 19, was taken into custody for allegedly killing 19-year-old Aniyah Jones on June 6th of last year. 

Detectives say Jones shot Campbell with a rifle. That gun was later found in a dumpster nearby. 

Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is charged with 2nd degree murder and evidence tampering. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.