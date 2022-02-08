CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After being shut down for a barricaded individual in their home, The Clarksville Police Department says the area around Gentry Drive is back open after the situation was resolved.
The individual was barricaded for nearly 8 hours on Tuesday in their Gentry Drive home.
At 8:11 p.m., officials arrested the barricaded suspect, 50-year-old Jiratt Chandler. Officers said they resolved the situation when they made entry into the residence and placed her under arrest.
Officials said no officers, nor Chandler were injured during this incident, but Chandler was taken to Tennova Hospital to be checked out before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
Chandler was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and False Imprisonment.
