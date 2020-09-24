NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was arrested at Nashville International Airport Wednesday afternoon after being caught with 85 pounds of marijuana.
Authorities say a drug dog sniffed out two bags on a flight. Detectives then gathered near bag belt one under concourse D as the suspect was on a connecting flight coming from Los Angeles to Cleveland.
Today the “B” in BNA is for busted. Don’t ship 85 pounds of marijuana in your checked bags at @Fly_Nashville. pic.twitter.com/R2VzaQTVWb— Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) September 24, 2020
Authorities believed the bags had a large amount of drugs in them because the cities the flights were from and going to are labeled as "source cities" where drug trafficking and use is common.
The bags were also marked as "heavy" as they weighed over 50 pounds each.
This led authorities to believe the alert from the drug dog was about drugs and not drug money because money does not weigh as much as drugs. Authorities found the name Tomisha Hamm on the luggage tag. Hamm was the one who checked the bags in Los Angeles.
Agents found Hamm, who then gave them permission to search her bags. Agents then opened the bags and found four stacks of black vacuumed sealed items inside each bag. The vacuumed packages were then opened, revealing another layer of black vacuumed packaging. That layer was removed, showing each stack had ten individual plastic bags with a leaf green substance in them, identified as marijuana.
Hamm tried to tell authorities the bags were not hers and that she did not check the bags in Los Angeles. Agents then found Hamm to be in possession of the bag receipts for checking the bags in Los Angeles.
Hamm was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute due to the amount of marijuana and packaging. She was detained and transported to the police station so agents could properly weigh the drugs and write an arrest report.
In total, 85 pounds of marijuana were recovered.
