GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators said a Mount Juliet woman who has known Jacob Clare for years gave a helping hand while Jake plotted a plan to skip town with his son and niece. Gallatin Police said that 37-year-old Marisa Henson was said to be Jake’s spiritual advisor. The Sumner County Jail said Henson was booked yesterday after police said Henson helped Jake allegedly run off with his 3-year-old son, Noah, and 16-year-old niece.

Gallatin Police arrested Henson and say she unlawfully assisted Jake. Police said that while Henson knew of Jake’s plan, she never tried to stop him or tell authorities. Police allege that Henson even helped Jake find the Subaru on Facebook Marketplace that police said Jake would later buy, take off with the kids in, and abandon in California.

Vehicle at center of AMBER alert found in California The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old boy from Gallatin.

Henson’s neighbors in Mount Juliet who did not want to appear on camera said they are familiar with the Noah Clare case and were stunned to learn someone living so close to them is allegedly involved. News4 knocked on the door of Henson’s home that neighbors said Henson shares with her husband and kids, but no one answered Tuesday. We also called Henson’s husband who hung up on us.

In a statement tonight, Noah’s mom, Amanda Ennis, told News4 that they had no idea about Henson. She added “I can’t believe a mother would help kidnap another mother’s son… Mothers are supposed to have each other’s backs…” According to the affidavit, Henson told investigators she was sorry for getting involved. Henson is being held on a $125,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help 3-year-old Noah receive counseling as well as a trip for him to go to Disney World.