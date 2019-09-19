NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested after police uncovered four pounds of crystal meth.
According to police, MNPD along with TBI and the DEA investigated suspected drug sales at a hotel in Goodlettsville.
Police say the woman, identified as 43-year-old Renae Jaggers, left a room at the Baymont Inn and Suites in the 100 block of North Creek Drive after she allegedly made arrangements to sell the meth for $24,000.
She was taken into custody and the meth was found in her purse.
Jaggers had also been caught with cocaine in Sumner County. She has been charged with possession of meth for resale and was freed on a $60,000 bond.
